Mystery couple in San Francisco engagement pic found

This is a photo of a couple getting engaged at the Palace of FIne Arts taken by Angie Viernes Wilson on December 4, 2015 (KGO-TV )

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
You may remember a story we ran last week about a mystery couple and a photo of their proposal.

The photographer never got their names.

When doing a love story, it always helps to have a soundtrack, so for this one we went to the original source. "He said play something romantic," Stephen Moore said.

So violist-for-hire Stephen Moore chose Bach's "Arioso," and those were sweet notes that echoed through the dome of San Francisco's Palace of Fine Arts one afternoon.

Photographer Angie Wilson happened to be there that day and followed the sound, snapping pictures along the way of a couple heading the same direction.

"They were under the middle of the dome, right there when I saw them," Wilson told ABC7.

RELATED: Photographer tries to track down mystery couple in engagement pic

So imagine Angie's surprise when the man dropped to a knee. The woman broke into tears, and he proposed. They only had eyes for each other.

It was a very private moment. "I took several pictures and walked away," Wilson said.

Wilson never got the couple's name. And then Valentine's Day approached. How could she find them?
"And then I contacted the couple through emails and everything happened," Wilson said.

Enter Jonathan Kland of Salt Lake City and Allison Squires - now husband and wife, with a blended family of eight kids. The response took four days.

"She said OMG, how fantastic!" Wilson said.

Now the Kland couple awaits a big print coming in the mail. Call it a random act of kindness by woman with a camera that happened to be in the right place at the right time with a big heart.

"In this instance I had to give it to them because they made the magic happen," Angie said.

It is the beginning moment of our life together." And, artistic proof that no good deed should ever go un-photographed.
