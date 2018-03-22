SOCIETY

Napa school board votes to change mascot considered racist

EMBED </>More Videos

There was a big step in the City of Napa Thursday night as school officials voted to change its mascot, which many consider racist against Native Americans. (KGO-TV)

By
NAPA, Calif. (KGO) --
There was a big step in the City of Napa Thursday night as school officials voted to change its mascot, which many consider racist against Native Americans.

Tempers were short and feelings were strong inside Napa Valley Unified School District's Board meeting. At issue, was changing the Napa High School mascot, which for more than a century has been an "Indian."

RELATED: San Lorenzo High School to change racist mascot

"It's very offensive. And being shown as a mascot is very racist," said student Merissa Almeda.

Many in the room thought differently.

"It's just been at our school and honored," said grandparent Susie Jinks. "I don't see a need to do a change at all."

"Political correctness is trying to bring about all this change. It is gonna run this country into the ground," said Napa High School alumnus Ernie Stodard.

RELATED: San Lorenzo High School may change mascot deemed 'racist'

Many also worry about the cost that all of the changes on campus will require. Some of those expenses include uniforms, signs, and shirts.

Still, others argue that the cost for inclusion is priceless.

"There is no honor in being stereotyped," said Kim DeOcampo of Vallejo.

"It's a mockery of my people to be used as a mascot, symbol, or any form of entertainment," said Napa resident Sal Garcia.

A new mascot must be identified by next February. The board also decided Redwood Middle School, which are the Warriors, must change and update their imagery.

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on education.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societysportshigh schoolhigh school sportsstudentsteachersschool boardracismnative americanNapa
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Group launches crowdfunding campaign for homeless on SF's Haight Street
YouTube tightens restrictions on firearm videos
Heartwarming moment during snowball fight between kids, NYPD
John Oliver's 'better' Bundo book a hit for SF-based publisher
More Society
Top Stories
For just a few dollars, strangers can learn a wealth about you online
ABC7 holding National Puppy Day event tomorrow
Protests erupt in Sacramento after deadly officer-involved shooting
Moccasin Dam holds steady, could still fail in Tuolumne County
LIST: Bay Area 'March for Our Lives' events
Witnesses describe 'explosive' crash at Travis Air Force Base
EXCLUSIVE: Professional basketball dancer, good Samaritan chase Castro Valley laptop thief
PG&E unveils its new wildfire safety plan ahead of 2018 wildfire season
Show More
Concord man's car warranty denied because transmission fluid was wrong color
Witnesses say they'll never forget 'traumatic' SF barber shop shooting
Rain causes hazardous driving conditions over Highway 17
New report reveals increase in costs, prevalence of Alzheimer's disease
SF leaders meet with self-driving car execs over safety
More News
Top Video
For just a few dollars, strangers can learn a wealth about you online
Protests erupt in Sacramento after deadly officer-involved shooting
Witnesses describe 'explosive' crash at Travis Air Force Base
Moccasin Dam holds steady, could still fail in Tuolumne County
More Video