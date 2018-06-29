Neighbors call police on 12-year-old boy cutting grass

An Ohio boy's summer vacation was anything but exciting after someone called police on the 12-year-old.Reginald Field started a business cutting grass for his neighbors, but his service - at one customer's house - resulted in a call to the police.Fields said everything was going fine until one of his customer's neighbors called the police, claiming that the boy had cut his grass."They said I was cutting their grass. I didn't know it," Fields said.The neighbor told authorities that he'd had cut a portion of their property and was in their yard.Fields said after the incident he became discouraged, but a customer decided to post about the incident on Facebook.The post received thousands of views and hundreds of shares.Now, Fields is receiving a lot of support for his business."Just give me a call. I will be there. On time," Fields said.