SOCIETY

New performing arts studio takes the stage in Lower Nob Hill

Photo: The Hub Nob Hill/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new space that offers performing arts instruction and yoga lessons has opened in Lower Nob Hill.

Called The Hub Nob Hill, the new arrival is located at 1049 Bush St. between Leavenworth and Jones streets.

According to its website, the recently renovated multi-purpose space is "where teachers, students, and artists come to transform lives through the power of the healing and performing arts."
The space is also available for recitals and rehearsals. | Photo: The Hub Nob Hill/Yelp

Clients can book time with instructors for voice, piano, acting and dance lessons, plus the space is available to rent for recitals and rehearsals. In addition to helping students develop their artistic talents, owner Dan Seda is also a yoga instructor and life coach.

With a 4.5-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp so far, The Hub Nob Hill is on its way to developing a local fan base.

Jatin K., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on June 14, said Seda "is a wonderful, gentle, and patient teacher. He is very friendly, yet also professional."

Yelper Caroline P. added, "Dan is an amazingly gifted teacher and coach, and I've had the privilege of taking voice lessons with him for nearly a year. He is patient, provides insight to how I connect with my pieces and is adaptive to my learning style."

The Hub Nob Hill is open from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. daily.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyHoodlineSan Francisco
SOCIETY
Elon Musk calls Thai cave diver 'pedo' on social media
Muslim swimmers asked to leave public pool
Black woman says CVS manager called police over coupon
Son surprises dad with baseball glove he has wanted for 50 years
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
More Society
Top Stories
10,000 people participate in AIDS Walk SF
Democrats pass on Sen. Feinstein to support her rival
Couple describes finding missing Oregon woman near Big Sur
BART passenger seen smoking meth on train arrested
France beats Croatia 4-2 to win World Cup
Black woman says CVS manager called police over coupon
Elon Musk calls Thai cave diver 'pedo' on social media
Two more bobcats sickened in Santa Cruz Area
Show More
Dog dies from saltwater poisoning after beach trip
'Burners' pack Castro Theatre to celebrate life of Burning Man founder
Youth soccer team honors Thai navy SEAL who died saving them
PHOTOS: Thousands participate in 2018 AIDS Walk in SF
USGS reports 3.0-magnitude earthquake near Castro Valley
More News