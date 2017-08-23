SOCIETY

No law against dancing: Officer joins woman dancing alone in street

AUSTIN, Minnesota --
A 92-year-old woman in Austin, Minnesota, danced like no one was watching. But someone was watching and ended up dancing with her.

Now it's the dance seen around the world.

Millie Seiver still loves cut a rug at 92.

"I've always liked to dance," she said. "My husband and I liked to dance."

Millie's daughter Tammie says she wasn't surprised when she heard her mom was dancing alone in a parking lot.

"Yup, yup, always dancing," Tammie said. "And at her 90th birthday we were out dancing because I love to dance, too."

Police Sergeant Kim Lenz was surprised when she saw Millie dancing. But instead of asking Millie why, the officer turned up her radio, got out and started dancing along.

The video was captured on the officer's dash cam and the department posted it on their Facebook page. Now it's gone viral and once again, daughter Tammie is not surprised.

"Sister Terri had shared it and I saw it there," she said. "And so I went on there and looked at it and of course I shared it and read all the posts and all the cousins wrote stuff."

Millie, though, is surprised her little dance has gotten so much attention because to her dancing is just a normal thing to do.

"I don't know, I was just so amazed," Millie said. "I was so shocked, I didn't think it would go any further than that. Probably a little proud, I suppose, of the fact that it drew attention that I'm able to do what I can do."

Now, she's hoping the video will inspire others to go dancing or just take a walk, anything that gets people moving like Millie.

