Numbers drawn in second biggest Powerball jackpot ever!

NEW YORK --The jackpot for Wednesday night's Powerball jackpot continued to climb, and was worth an estimated $758.7 million at drawing time.
The jackpot is the second largest in U.S. history.
The numbers drawn on Wednesday, August 23rd are: 7, 26, 16, 23, 6 and Powerball 4. The Powerplay is x4.
Lottery officials raised the expected jackpot Tuesday, pushing it past a $656 million Mega Millions jackpot won in 2012 by three people.
The prize for Wednesday's drawing had grown so massive because it has been more than two months since a jackpot winner, on June 10.
The jackpot still remains far less than the record $1.6 billion prize won by three people in January 2016.
The latest $758 million prize refers to the annuity option, paid over 29 years. The cash option would be more than $443.3 million.
The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot is one in 292.2 million.
Powerball is played in 44 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.