LOTTERY

Numbers drawn in second biggest Powerball jackpot ever!

(AP Photo/Alan Diaz)

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK --
The jackpot for Wednesday night's Powerball jackpot continued to climb, and was worth an estimated $758.7 million at drawing time.

RELATED: Emeryville Powerball players hope for big $700 million win

The jackpot is the second largest in U.S. history.

The numbers drawn on Wednesday, August 23rd are: 7, 26, 16, 23, 6 and Powerball 4. The Powerplay is x4.

Lottery officials raised the expected jackpot Tuesday, pushing it past a $656 million Mega Millions jackpot won in 2012 by three people.

The prize for Wednesday's drawing had grown so massive because it has been more than two months since a jackpot winner, on June 10.

The jackpot still remains far less than the record $1.6 billion prize won by three people in January 2016.
EMBED More News Videos

Every Wednesday and Saturday night people across the U.S. have the chance to become millionaires with Powerball.


The latest $758 million prize refers to the annuity option, paid over 29 years. The cash option would be more than $443.3 million.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot is one in 292.2 million.

Powerball is played in 44 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societypowerballlotteryNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
LOTTERY
Emeryville Powerball players hope for big $700 million win
VIDEO: What to do if you win the lottery
What could you buy with $700 million?
VIDEO: Many look for 'lucky retailers' ahead of $700M Powerball
More lottery
SOCIETY
VIDEO: BART passengers inspire, save man who jumped onto tracks
11-year-old girl burned during sleepover: 'I can't be angry'
VIDEO: What to do if you win the lottery
What could you buy with $700 million?
More Society
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE: Developer uncovers Ohlone Indian remains, I-Team investigates
Patriot Prayer leader, politicians weigh in on San Francisco rally
SJ city councilman considers removing Columbus statue
Officials cite free speech as reason for granting permit for Crissy Field rally
East Bay Groups Focused on Healing, Not Hate
FULL LIST: Rallies and demonstrations planned for SF, Berkeley
Klay Thompson unveils new basketball court at Kipp Bridge Academy
Community helps families of young girls killed in SJ fire
Show More
Emeryville Powerball players hope for big $700 million win
VIDEO: Bay Area woman's 2002 lottery press conference may be best ever
Travel warning issued for Mexico over increase in violent crimes
Permit approved for right-wing rally at SF's Crissy Field
Secret message found in Cal professor's resignation letter to Trump
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Bay Area total solar eclipse 2017
Photos: Solar eclipse 2017 captivates America
PHOTOS: 'American Idol' hopefuls sing their hearts out at Oakland auditions
Photos from the scene of struck pedestrians in Barcelona
More Photos