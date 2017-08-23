Numbers drawn in second biggest Powerball jackpot ever!

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=2318646" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Every Wednesday and Saturday night people across the U.S. have the chance to become millionaires with Powerball.

The jackpot for Wednesday night's Powerball jackpot continued to climb, and was worth an estimated $758.7 million at drawing time.The jackpot is the second largest in U.S. history.The numbers drawn on Wednesday, August 23rd are:. The Powerplay is x4.Lottery officials raised the expected jackpot Tuesday, pushing it past a $656 million Mega Millions jackpot won in 2012 by three people.The prize for Wednesday's drawing had grown so massive because it has been more than two months since a jackpot winner, on June 10.The jackpot still remains far less than the record $1.6 billion prize won by three people in January 2016.The latest $758 million prize refers to the annuity option, paid over 29 years. The cash option would be more than $443.3 million.The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot is one in 292.2 million.Powerball is played in 44 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.