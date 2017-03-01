SOCIETY

Nurses do Hokey Pokey to lift young patient's spirits

An adorable video shows how a few nurses went above and beyond to lift a young patient's spirits during an extended hospital stay.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. --
An adorable video shows how a few nurses went above and beyond to lift a young patient's spirits during an extended hospital stay.

A 3-year-old girl named Madison had been stuck in a hospital in Springfield, Illinois with complications from the flu. When Madison's mom said she has been obsessed with the Hokey Pokey, her nurses decided to bring their best moves right to her bedside!

With several stuffed animals in attendance, Madison sat up in bed and danced along as five nurses surrounded her and shook it all about.

It looks like little Madison had a ball - and that's what it's all about!
