Oakland Weekend: 'Art Is Women,' Shop 'The Buck,' Food & Culture Swap, More

Jack London Square Farmers Market. | Photo: CUESA

The First Fridays street festival has been called off due to rain, but performances and arts events surrounding the KONO district event are proceeding as planned.

Also tomorrow, Art Is Women supports local makers, performers, retail and other enterprises that are female-owned and operated, OMCA opens its doors for family-friendly happenings, and Puff, Pass & POTtery offers 420 enthusiasts a chance to get their hands dirty.
Trail at Joaquin Miller Park. | Photo: City of Oakland

On Saturday, take a Smitten Ice Cream-making class, head out for a hike at Joaquin Miller Park if weather permits, then end your evening at Federation Brewing for live comedy and local beers.

Shop The Buck at the farmers market at Jack London Square on Sunday, tour three local microbreweries in Oakland and Berkeley, then bring your homemade foods to Preserved for a community event that connects "home cooks, canners, fermentistas and gardeners."

Here's a look at other events happening around Oakland over the next few days:

