Oakland Weekend: 'Art Is Women,' Shop 'The Buck,' Food & Culture Swap, More

Also tomorrow, Art Is Women supports local makers, performers, retail and other enterprises that are female-owned and operated, OMCA opens its doors for family-friendly happenings, and Puff, Pass & POTtery offers 420 enthusiasts a chance to get their hands dirty.
Trail at Joaquin Miller Park. | Photo: City of Oakland
On Saturday, take a Smitten Ice Cream-making class, head out for a hike at Joaquin Miller Park if weather permits, then end your evening at Federation Brewing for live comedy and local beers.
Shop The Buck at the farmers market at Jack London Square on Sunday, tour three local microbreweries in Oakland and Berkeley, then bring your homemade foods to Preserved for a community event that connects "home cooks, canners, fermentistas and gardeners."
Here's a look at other events happening around Oakland over the next few days:
Friday, March 2
Saturday, March 3
Sunday, March 4
For a full list of what's going on around town this weekend and beyond, don't forget to check hoodline.com/events.
Is your event missing Submit it for free for the chance to see it featured in our next events roundup.