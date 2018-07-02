SOCIETY

Officer shows off back-flipping skills in uniform

EMBED

Officer Arthur Brown Jr. showed off his back-flipping skills in Washington D.C. (Arthur Brown Jr./Facebook)

Washington D.C. Metropolitan Officer Arthur Brown Jr. showed off his acrobatic skills with a spectacular backflip in front of a group of kids.

Brown said was on patrol with other officers when he saw a kid doing flips near Elvans Road. He wanted to show the kids that he was also able to do flips, something he did as a child growing up in Prince George's County, Maryland.

Brown shared the video on Facebook in hopes of sharing the importance of community policing.

"This day and age [kids] are being programmed via television, music, parents, and cellphones to dislike the police," Brown said. "Small stuff like this helps with people actually seeing officers for who they really are and not the uniform they wear."
