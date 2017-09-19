A Torrance police officer was surprised to find an anti-police message printed on his receipt after he paid for his lunch at a local pizzeria Thursday.The officer, who did not want to be identified, said he was rung up by a cashier at the Pieology restaurant, who handed him a receipt with the phrase "F*** The Cops" printed by the check number, according to Torrance police.Since the officer was in a rush at the time, he chose not to make a remark to the cashier about the message, but kept a close eye on the restaurant's staff as his food was prepared to make certain it wasn't tampered with.The officer was concerned about the cashier's feelings and wondered what may have led the person to include the derogatory message on his check, according to a Sgt. Ronald Harris, a spokesperson from the Torrance Police Department.It was the officer's first time at the pizzeria and he did not know the cashier, according to a department spokesperson. The officer received a 50 percent uniform discount that is routinely offered by the restaurant to first responders.The officer left a tip on the receipt despite the offensive message, according to Torrance police.After the officer left the restaurant, he shared the receipt with a few of his colleagues. The wife of another officer posted a photo of it on Facebook, where it was shared more than 2,000 times.Pieology issued a statement in response to the incident, saying, "We at Pieology are extremely disappointed in the actions of this employee, and apologize on behalf of the entire Pieology family for this upsetting situation. The actions of this employee do not in any way reflect the thoughts of Pieology, and we are taking swift and serious action to rectify the situation, including terminating the offending employee.""We have the utmost respect and gratitude for the men and women who keep our communities safe, and have no tolerance for hateful language or actions. This location in Torrance is a heartfelt supporter of all men and women in uniform, especially the brave first responders, and shows its support with a discount for all uniformed police, firefighters and military members," the statement read.Harris said officers bear no ill will toward Pieology, and the department sent a representative to the restaurant Monday to speak with management."We have to understand that one mishap or one action from one employee doesn't represent an entire organization, and particularly in law enforcement we understand that," said Harris.