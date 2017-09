<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=2417992" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

San Francisco International Airport is on the cutting edge of fighting hunger in the Bay Area. It recently began using an app founded by a Stanford student to ensure "excess food" at the airport goes to feed the needy, instead of to waste. (KGO-TV )