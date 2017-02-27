OSCARS

Living producer's photo mistakenly included in Oscars 'In Memoriam' segment

A woman in the In Memoriam segment featured a living woman by mistake.

People can't stop talking about the big Oscars oops when "La La Land" was mistakenly announced as the winner for Best Picture instead of "Moonlight." But there was another "uh-oh" moment that some people probably didn't catch.

During the "In Memoriam" segment, the Oscars meant to include Janet Patterson, an Australian costume designer that passed away in October of 2015, in the tribute montage. But instead, a photo of Australian producer Jan Chapman was used. That's not the worst part. Not only did they use the wrong photo, they used a picture of a woman who is still alive.

Patterson's name and occupation was correct on the graphic.

Patterson told Variety, "I was devastated by the use of my image in place of my great friend and long-time collaborator Janet Patterson. I had urged her agency to check any photograph which might be used and understand that they were told that the Academy had it covered. Janet was a great beauty and four-time Oscar nominee and it is very disappointing that the error was not picked up. I am alive and well and an active producer."

Patterson was a four-time Oscar nominee who is known for her work in "The Piano," "Portrait of a Lady," "Oscar and Lucinda," and "Bright Star." Chapman and Patterson both worked together in "The Piano."

The Academy has yet to release a statement about the mistake.

