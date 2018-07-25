DRONEVIEW7

OVER IT: Public piers replace old Bay Bridge pilings

EMBED </>More Videos

The new Bay Bridge connects Oakland to San Francisco, some of the piers from the former bridge remain. (KGO)

Ken Miguel
OAKLAND, CALIF. (KGO) --
Caltrans has big plans for four pilings that once held the eastern span of the old Bay Bridge. It will be converted to a public pier on the Oakland and Yerba Buena Island landings.

RELATED: A new park is coming to Oakland near the Bay Bridge

On the Oakland side, the area around the new pier will be turned into a new park managed by East Bay Regional Parks.

The $52 million project will be the final job for construction crews who have worked since 2005 to tear down the old Bay Bridge. The bridge failed to meet modern seismic standards and was damaged in the 1989 Loma Prieta Earthquake.

RELATED: End of an era: Last old Bay Bridge pier demolished

Most of the pilings that held the bridge were blown up. The remaining piers are being cut down to size to make way the public piers that promise breathtaking views of the San Francisco Bay and Bay Bridge.

Click here for more amazing views from DRONEVIEW7.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societydroneview7bay bridgeconstructiontrafficdronesOaklandSan Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
DRONEVIEW7
BEFORE AND AFTER: Redding neighborhood destroyed by Carr Fire
DRONEVIEW7 over neighborhood devastated by Carr Fire in Shasta Co.
OVER IT: Exclusive peek inside SF's 'Grand Central Station of the West'
OVER IT: Beautiful views at Oakland's Lake Merritt
More droneview7
SOCIETY
New York man proposes with a 'corny' message on family farm
Amish man puts new spin on ride-sharing
Dancing mom embarrasses son, goes viral
What Really Matters: Take Back the Streets
Some office workers say they'll keep working after winning Mega Millions jackpot sold in SJ
More Society
Top Stories
PG&E worker killed in Carr Fire, 7th death in massive wildfire
2.9 magnitude earthquake strikes near Fairfield
At least 3 dead after 7.0 earthquake strikes Indonesia
Trump administration approves disaster declaration for Carr Fire
Star-studded benefit concert for North Bay fire victims
Officials identify suspect wanted for MacArthur BART train assault
Melania wades into Lebron James, Donald Trump feud
K-9 finds half a million in cash after Fresno County traffic stop
Show More
Student hospitalized after Richmond BART attack, family says
Ferguson Fire moves into Yosemite, jumps Highway 41
Man's best friend hangs 10 at the World Dog Surfing Championships
Evacuations orders in place due to Mendocino Complex Fires
WATCH: Divers free 20-foot whale shark trapped in rope
More News