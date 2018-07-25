OVER IT: Public piers replace old Bay Bridge pilings

OAKLAND, CALIF. (KGO) --Caltrans has big plans for four pilings that once held the eastern span of the old Bay Bridge. It will be converted to a public pier on the Oakland and Yerba Buena Island landings.
On the Oakland side, the area around the new pier will be turned into a new park managed by East Bay Regional Parks.
The $52 million project will be the final job for construction crews who have worked since 2005 to tear down the old Bay Bridge. The bridge failed to meet modern seismic standards and was damaged in the 1989 Loma Prieta Earthquake.
Most of the pilings that held the bridge were blown up. The remaining piers are being cut down to size to make way the public piers that promise breathtaking views of the San Francisco Bay and Bay Bridge.
