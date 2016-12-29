TOYS

Parents claim Hatchimals swear in their sleep
EMBED </>More News Videos

Parents claim Hatchimals swear in their sleep (KTRK)

CNN
Some parents are claiming a one of the popular children's Christmas gifts are the ones being naughty this holiday season.

Some are saying that Hatchimals have a potty mouth. In YouTube videos, posters say the bird-like toys seem to say the F-word as they sleep.


Hatchimals, which sold out in stores in the weeks leading up to Christmas, live in a plastic egg and hatch into interactive creatures that respond to touch.

The toys make unintelligible noises and can repeat words or phrases that humans teach them. Some people believe the Hatchimals are actually saying "hug me" in their sleep.

Parent company Spin Master denies the toys are saying "hug me" or swearing on their own. It noted Hatchimals make unidentifiable noises while sleeping.

"Hatchimals communicate by speaking their own unique language, which is made of up of random sounds, and by making other noises, including shivering when they're cold and snoring while they sleep," a spokeswoman for Spin Master told CNNMoney in a statement. "We can assure consumers that Hatchimals do not curse, nor do they use foul language."

Recently, parents also complained that the popular toy would not hatch. Spin Master says the company is working to fix the problem.

SEE ALSO: Parents complain that Hatchimals are not hatching
EMBED </>More News Videos

Some parents who managed to get the hottest toy of the season are upset it's not llving up to it's name.

Related Topics:
societychristmastoysconsumerholiday shoppingconsumer concerns
Load Comments
TOYS
Santa Clara Co. assessor angered by missing toys
Volunteers collect toys for kids in San Francisco
Consumer Reports puts toy robots to the test
E. Palo Alto volunteers hand out toys, food to families
More toys
SOCIETY
Actors, artists and notable figures we lost in 2016
Santa wakeboards in flooded Australian park
Feel-good stories that made us smile and happy-cry in 2016
Public says goodbye to 2016 at annual Good Riddance Day
More Society
Top Stories
Obama retaliates against Russia for election hacking
NorCal Uber driver discovers child sex trafficking ring
Police say 2 shot in San Jose home invasion
Brothers accused in fatal stabbing at Hayward Target to enter plea
Eagle eggs expected to hatch -- WATCH LIVE
Cop lets teen do 200 push-ups for pot offense
At least 50 reports of rotten smell in San Francisco
Show More
Family, fans remember multi-talented Debbie Reynolds
Police: Kids locked in room for 3 months, nearly starved to death
Oakland kids test high for lead levels
Most popular destinations in Silicon Valley
Foot Locker honors late sportscaster Craig Sager
More News
Top Video
Brothers accused in fatal stabbing at Hayward Target to enter plea
Solano County DA drops DUI for caffeine charge
NorCal Uber driver discovers child sex trafficking ring
Most popular destinations in Silicon Valley
More Video