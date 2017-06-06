BABY ANIMALS

Philadelphia Zoo welcomes baby gorilla after emergency delivery

The Philadelphia Zoo's latest addition, an infant western lowland gorilla, can be seen here smiling while resting on mom.

PHILADELPHIA --
A newborn gorilla is alive thanks to a team of experts who helped during a difficult delivery at the Philadelphia Zoo.

The baby western lowland gorilla was born to mom, 17-year-old Kira and the zoo's 32-year old silverback male, Motuba.

Kira went into labor last Friday, but began struggling. By Saturday zoo veterinarians rushed in ob/gyns from Jefferson Hospital, who normally deliver humans.


They used forceps and snipped the mother to safely deliver an adorable baby gorilla after 1 1/2 hours.

Mom got to nurse her baby and snuggle with the newborn when it was all over.

One photo of the little baby with a smile says it all. Very sweet!
