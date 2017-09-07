SOCIETY

PHOTOS: Prince George arrives for his first day of school

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image kgo"><span>kgo</span></div><span class="caption-text">Prince George arrives for his first day of school at Thomas&#39;s school in Battersea and is met by Helen Haslem head of the lower school. (Richard Pohle&#47;Pool Photo via AP)</span></div>
Prince George arrives for his first day of school at Thomas's Battersea, a well-regarded private day school in London. He was accompanied by his father, Prince William the Duke of Cambridge. Duchess Kate of Cambridge, 35, has been struggling with acute morning sickness, forcing her to cancel engagements this week.

