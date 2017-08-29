POLITICS

Piedmont mayor apologizes for his controversial Facebook posts

Piedmont's mayor resigned over the weekend amid mounting pressure over his controversial Facebook posts and released a statement saying that he apologizes to the citizens of the city. (KGO-TV)

PIEDMONT, Calif. (KGO) --
Piedmont Mayor Jeff Wieler resigned over the weekend, amid mounting pressure over his controversial Facebook posts.

The mayor began a meeting with talk of the violence in Charlottesville. "In Piedmont our values reject hatred and intolerance," he said.

RELATED: Piedmont Mayor resigns after 'inflammatory or insulting' postings on Facebook

However, during the public forum on Monday a man said, "I feel in his recent Facebook posts that are now deleted or hidden, reflect the exact opposite," he said.

Conna McCarthy read parts of the mayor's posts out loud: "Transgenders are mentally ill. The left is intellectually bankrupt, Democrts are the plantation slave masters of today," she said.

Statements fellow councilmembers said they would not defend. "His comments don't reflect this town. His comments are a poor reflection on our city council," Piedmont City Councilmember Teddy Gray King said.

The crush of complaints brought city business to a halt, and the council scheduled a special meeting for Monday to remove him as mayor.

However, it was canceled when he announced he's stepping down, but plans to remain a city councilmember. "They don't have authority under these circumstances to remove someone from their elected position. That's really in the hands of the voters," Piedmont City Administrator Paul Benoit said.

In addition to his formal letter of resignation, Wieler also issued a public statement saying in part: "He recognizes he made some inappropriate Facebook posts, and that some of his comments were inflammatory or insulting." The statement continues: "I deeply regret the sad fact that I dragged the other members of the council and city staff into this mess. I also apologize to the citizens of Piedmont.

"This is incredibly divisive, this is really destructive to the fabric of our community," Piedmont Citycouncilmember Jennifer Cavenaugh said.

Councilmembers say the tension remains. "He needs to resign. He doesn't have the confidence of the voters and he absolutely doesn't have the confidence of his colleagues on city council," King said.

McCarthy plans to see this through. She's the daughter of late lieutenant governor Leo McCarthy. "And I have had people who worked with him, email me and tell me my dad would be proud that I'm speaking up on this issue," she said.
