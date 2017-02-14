VALENTINE'S DAY

Pillow talk: Not quite in San Francisco on Valentine's Night

EMBED </>More News Videos

There was a mess Tuesday night in San Francisco--feathers everywhere in Justin Herman Plaza after a primal show of affection and force in honor of Valentine's Day. (Wayne Freedman)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
There was a mess Tuesday night in San Francisco--feathers everywhere in Justin Herman Plaza.

RELATED: Hundreds flock to annual Valentine's Day pillow fight in SF

Those feathers were mostly cleaned up after 11 p.m., but weren't a product of any natural migration. Though predictable, what we witnessed was either a horrible spectacle or else something very primal.
In the rush to get home a bell tolls for Saint Valentine's night in San Francisco. Lovers are bearing flowers. Happy couples stroll hand in hand and in some cases, bold imitations of future pillow talk.

What kind of pillow talk is this?

Who said what? How did it go so horribly wrong?
It's time and again for the most distressing of San Francisco traditions--the Valentine's Night spontaneous pillow fight. It's clearly so sad, so sad that people have to resort to this.

"I just love the feeling of being hit with everyone and hitting," said Rob Singh.

"This is my husband and we are fighting each other, yeah yeah," said his wife Neha. It would appear they were self-counseling.
"I can take out all my aggression right now," Singh continued.

"It's an arranged marriage," said Neha. Apparently, the pillow fighting is what came of it.

Maybe it's best to leave them alone. Even the authorities kept their distance. Pillow talk, after all, should be a private matter.

Click here for more from Wayne Freedman on Facebook.
Related Topics:
societyvalentine's dayholidayentertainmentbay area eventseventsSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
VALENTINE'S DAY
Penguins build nests out of Valentine's Day hearts
Hundreds flock to annual Valentine's Day pillow fight in SF
Consumer Report's online dating success survey
Obama tweets romantic Valentine's Day message to wife
More valentine's day
SOCIETY
Penguins build nests out of Valentine's Day hearts
Hundreds flock to annual Valentine's Day pillow fight in SF
Consumer Report's online dating success survey
Obama tweets romantic Valentine's Day message to wife
More Society
Top Stories
Coast Guard to issue debris warning for San Francisco Bay
'He was a big old teddy bear,' family of road rage victim speaks out
Oroville residents return home after evacuation order lifted
SF city attorney files lawsuit against alleged brothel
SF engineers coin high-tech diamond growing
Teen boy viciously attacked with skateboard in San Francisco
CHP says damage to cars on 680 from road debris, not thrown objects
Show More
Oakland artist building shut down after fire
Crews build new dam at Calaveras Reservoir
White House says Michael Flynn posed a trust problem
Police expand search for robbery suspect to Oakland
Consumer Report's online dating success survey
More News
Top Video
'He was a big old teddy bear,' family of road rage victim speaks out
Coast Guard to issue debris warning for San Francisco Bay
SF city attorney files lawsuit against alleged brothel
Teen boy viciously attacked with skateboard in San Francisco
More Video