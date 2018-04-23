PLANNED PARENTHOOD

Planned Parenthood finds a new home in Mountain View

A Planned Parenthood location appears in Mountain View, Calif. on Monday, April 23, 2018. (KGO-TV)

By
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KGO) --
Planned Parenthood Mar Monte has been operating in Mountain View for more than two decades-and it appears it will continue to do so.

A year ago, the non-profit clinic was notified it would have to leave because the building's owner had new plans for the space at San Antonio Road and California Street.

RELATED: Anti-abortion rights protests target planned parenthood met with counterprotests

The prospect of finding a new, affordable location in Mountain View was a daunting task, to say the least.

But, Planned Parenthood struck gold.

The clinic was able to buy a building just two blocks away at California and Showers Drive.

The cost: $7 million.

For Planned Parenthood, it's a victory.

Not only can the clinic continue to serve patients in the area, it will own the building and therefore won't face getting evicted again down the line.
Santa Clara County Supervisor Joe Simitian was quick to offer solutions to the problem when it arose a year ago.

RELATED: Dueling Planned Parenthood rallies held in Redwood City

He suggested the county identify a space, open a county health clinic and bring in Planned Parenthood as a partner.

As it turns out, the opposite is happening.

Planned Parenthood will be leasing part of its new building to the county. Simitian said the county plans to use it to provide additional health services.

Planned Parenthood is currently remodeling the new space.

It expects to open in January 2019 without any interruption in patient services.

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on Planned Parenthood.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyplanned parenthoodpoliticsabortionpregnancyteen pregnancycontraceptiveswomenwomen and healthwomens healthMountain View
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PLANNED PARENTHOOD
Planned Parenthood asks Disney for princess who's had an abortion
Cecile Richards stepping down as Planned Parenthood leader
San Francisco planning commissioners' sidewalk marked with anti-abortion graffiti
Couple who accused Planned Parenthood of selling body parts appears in SF court
More planned parenthood
SOCIETY
West Oakland neighborhood says city has abandoned them
Loyal dog stays with lost 3-year-old until she is found
Long Lost Oakland maps the city's past
Kate Middleton's baby dress reminiscent of Diana
More Society
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE: Allegations of witness tampering in Hillsborough murder case
Loyal dog stays with lost 3-year-old until she is found
VIDEO: Toronto officer faces off with driver accused of killing 10 in van incident
WARRIORS-SPURS: NBA Playoff Schedule
More wireless broadband coverage coming to San Jose via light poles
Spurs aim to stay alive vs. Warriors
SF widow's late husband's priceless Super Bowl collectibles stolen
Thousands of women to gather in SF for PBWC 2018
Show More
George H.W. Bush hospitalized with blood infection
Toronto police say 10 dead after van plows into pedestrians
Gas line rupture at SF homeless shelter sends 14 to hospital
Suspect in deadly shooting at Waffle House taken into custody
Consumer Catch-up: Uber ride history, best airline rewards
More News