There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in Saturday night's drawing of the multi-state Powerball lottery, and the estimated jackpot for the next drawing is slated to climb to $430 million.The numbers drawn were. The estimated jackpot was $356 million.Two tickets with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number, were sold, and are worth just under $811,000.The next drawing is coming up on Wednesday.The odds of matching all five numbers and the Powerball number is 1 in about 293 million, according to the Powerball website. The overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 24.87.The Powerball game is played in 44 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands.