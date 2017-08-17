SAN FRANCISCO --There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in Saturday night's drawing of the multi-state Powerball lottery, and the estimated jackpot for the next drawing is slated to climb to $430 million.
The numbers drawn were 20, 24, 26, 35, 49 and the Powerball number was 19. The estimated jackpot was $356 million.
Two tickets with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number, were sold, and are worth just under $811,000.
The next drawing is coming up on Wednesday.
The odds of matching all five numbers and the Powerball number is 1 in about 293 million, according to the Powerball website. The overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 24.87.
The Powerball game is played in 44 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands.
City News Service contributed to this report.