LOTTERY

Powerball: No big winner, jackpot expected to climb to $430 million

There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in Saturday night's drawing of the multi-state Powerball lottery, and the estimated jackpot for the next drawing is slated to climb to $430 million. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)

SAN FRANCISCO --
There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in Saturday night's drawing of the multi-state Powerball lottery, and the estimated jackpot for the next drawing is slated to climb to $430 million.

The numbers drawn were 20, 24, 26, 35, 49 and the Powerball number was 19. The estimated jackpot was $356 million.

Two tickets with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number, were sold, and are worth just under $811,000.

RELATED: South Bay couple wins half a million dollars in Mega Millions

The next drawing is coming up on Wednesday.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Powerball number is 1 in about 293 million, according to the Powerball website. The overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 24.87.

The Powerball game is played in 44 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands.

City News Service contributed to this report.
