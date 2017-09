Britain's Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle made their first public appearance together at the Invictus Games in Toronto.The couple walked in together holding hands to sit courtside for a wheelchair tennis match at Nathan Philips Square.According to ABC News, Prince Harry and Markle, who is best known for her role in the drama series "Suits," were first introduced last summer in London by friends.The Invictus Games is a competition for wounded service members which Prince Harry started in 2014.