  • LIVE VIDEO President Trump holds news conference with French president
SOCIETY

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding music

EMBED </>More Videos

Here are the details we know so far about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding. (Victoria Jones/Pool via AP|Matt Dunham/AP Photo)

As Meghan Markle and Prince Harry prepare to walk down the aisle on May 19, Kensington Palace has shared details about the music for their royal wedding service at St. George's Chapel.



James Vivian, Director of Music for the chapel, will serve as the music director for the wedding. Vivian will conduct the Choir of St. George's Chapel, which is comprised of up to 23 boys from St. George's School and 12 Lay Clerks singing alto, tenor and bass.

Cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason, 19-year-old winner of the BBC Young Musician 2016, was personally called by Markle to perform at the wedding. The Kingdom Choir, founded and directed by Karen Gibson, will also perform at the wedding.

The orchestra, conducted by Christopher Warren-Green, will be comprised of musicians from the BBC National Orchestra of Wales, the English Chamber Orchestra and the Philharmonia. Soprano Elin Manahan Thomas and trumpet player David Blackadder will join the orchestra.

Luke Bond will play organ for the wedding, and the State Trumpeters will provide ceremonial support during the service.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyroyal familyRoyal Weddingprince harryMeghan Markleu.s. & world
SOCIETY
Boys stop bball game to kneel for passing funeral procession
Will & Kate's royal family through the years
Planned Parenthood finds new home in Mountain View
West Oakland neighborhood says city has abandoned them
More Society
Top Stories
250 evacuated, 2 injured in 3-alarm Concord fire
Professional BusinessWomen of California Conference underway in SF
EXCLUSIVE: Allegations of witness tampering in Hillsborough murder case
George H.W. Bush 'responding and recovering' from blood infection
Game 5 between Warriors and Spurs tonight at Oracle Arena
VIDEO: Toronto officer faces off with driver accused of killing 10 in van incident
Former FBI Director James Comey gets standing ovation at SF event
Amazon rolls out in-car delivery
Show More
Loyal dog stays with lost 3-year-old until she is found
Thousands of women to gather in SF for PBWC 2018
Planned Parenthood finds new home in Mountain View
WARRIORS-SPURS: NBA Playoff Schedule
More wireless broadband coverage coming to San Jose via light poles
More News