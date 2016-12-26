DISTRACTION

Problems Only Left-Handed People Understand
EMBED </>More News Videos

Spiral notebooks and three-ring binders... ouch. (ABC)

It's a right-handed people's world and lefties are just living in it. Check out some of the everyday struggles you go through when you are born left-handed.

There's only one left-handed desk, and usually some 'righty' is sitting in it.

Three ring binders are painful, yet mandatory for most grade schools.

If there is one lefty glove at gym class, it's probably older than your coach.

Zippers hide from your fingers.

Controllers were not designed with you in mind.

Scissors do not apply to you.

Fountain pens will make a mess out of your whole arm.

You erase the words as you're writing on the chalkboard.

The number pads on keyboards are a long reach.

And you might die sooner.



According to a study conducted by the NCBI, the population percentage of left-handed people diminishes within the oldest age groups. While there is no accurate explanation of why this is, the study hypothesizes that there may be elevated risk levels due to the environmental factors of living in a right-handed world, which leads lefties to a higher accident susceptibility.

Tweet your own lefty problems with the Left Handers' Day hashtag: #lefthandersday

Do you have any more left-handed problems to share? Let us know in the comments below.
Related Topics:
societydistractionback to schoolschoolu.s. & worldsocietybuzzworthywatercoolerfunny videoeducation
Load Comments
DISTRACTION
16 Signs you're really a dog person
Give the gift of hot chocolate this holiday
Mom plans 'Star Wars' adoption ceremony for daughter
Soldier surprises brother with homecoming at basketball game
More distraction
SOCIETY
Curry family to distribute boxes for Annual Feed the Children event
11-year-old boy receives adoption certificate for Christmas
Thousands attend Mexican girl's 15th birthday party
Give the gift of hot chocolate this holiday
More Society
Top Stories
'Star Wars' actress Carrie Fisher dies at 60
Man fatally stabbed inside Hayward Target on Christmas Eve
Police investigating shooting at Pleasant Hill shopping center
PHOTOS: Carrie Fisher through the years
Police warn against leaving boxes from expensive gifts on curb
Mall brawls get dozens arrested across US
SFPD investigating after Uber driver says he was shot at
Show More
Mom walks 30 miles through snow to get help for family
Police Suspect Social Media in Mall Violence in at Least 9 States
Obama vs Trump: Dispute erupts over who would have won
Comedian Ricky Harris from 'Everybody Hates Chris' dies
#7Things to know before you go: Tuesday
More News
Top Video
Man fatally stabbed inside Hayward Target on Christmas Eve
'Star Wars' actress Carrie Fisher dies at 60
Mall brawls get dozens arrested across US
Mom walks 30 miles through snow to get help for family
More Video