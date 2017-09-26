HOMELESS

Report: alarming number of homeless youth in the South Bay

A homeless encampment is seen in Santa Clara County, Calif. in this undated image. (KGO-TV)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) --
A new report out by the Bill Wilson Center identified an alarming number of homeless youth and young adults in Santa Clara County.

Seventeen percent of high school students surveyed say they don't have housing or have friends that are un-housed.

Forty-four percent of community college students indicate they are homeless. In a lot of these situations, youth are couch surfing - finding friends who will let them stay at their place for a little while before moving on.

Many of the kids say they were either kicked out of their homes by their families. Others say they got involved with gangs.

The Bill Wilson Center presented their findings to the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors today. They say 86 percent of couch surfers wish they had someone to talk to or check in with for emotional support.

The Center's CEO wants to work with the county so that more resources are provided for couch surfers and the homeless youth population.
