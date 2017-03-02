SOCIETY

ROYAL FAMILY PHOTOS: William and Kate through the years

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge meets Dion and Danielle with baby Mia during a visit to the Ronald McDonald House Evelina in London, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017. (Jeremy Selwyn&#47;Pool Photo via AP)</span></div>
One of Princess Kate's most recent engagements was a visit to Evelina London Children's Hospital on Feb. 28, where she met a baby born with half a heart.



The Duchess was there to celebrate the opening of Evelina London House, run by Ronald McDonald House Charities, according to ABC News. The facility provides free housing for families who have loved ones in the Evelina London Children's Hospital.

Kate heard the story of resilient Baby Jack, who was born with half a heart and has survived multiple operations. She also met with baby Mia, who has been in the hospital for most of her life.


The visit was part of Princes Kate's growing charity work.

See photos of Prince William, Princess Kate and all of the royal family through the years in the gallery above.
Related Topics:
societyroyal familyroyalsu.s. & worldprince williamkate middletonbabyfamilyparentingfashioncelebritycelebrity babiescelebrity birthsbuzzworthy
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Boy's request for haircut to trick teacher goes viral
$5M donation breathes more hope into San Jose flood relief efforts
San Francisco creator of gay flag shares story of strength, pride
Michael Finney answers your consumer questions
More Society
Top Stories
Justice Dept: Sessions spoke with Russian ambassador in 2016
Report: Mountain View high school to get millions in Snap IPO
Marin looking into allowing buses on Hwy 101 shoulder
Off-duty police officer shot at in Oakland
$5M donation breathes more hope into San Jose flood relief efforts
'When We Rise' tells emotional story of San Francisco LGBT rights movement
Concord creates ad campaign to bring in business
Show More
'When We Rise' features Dianne Feinstein, SF dark history
Michael Jackson's personal photographer reveals his favorite moments
Tiny mouse causes big delay for passengers bound for SFO
Single donor gives $5 million to SJ flood relief fund
Firefighters control apartment fire in South San Francisco
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Michael Jackson's personal photographer shares favorite pics
Celebrities show off glamorous fashion at Oscars parties
PHOTOS: Flood waters rip through San Jose causing damage, evacuations
PHOTOS: Gunman spray paints house, car before being detained
More Photos