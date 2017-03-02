ROYAL FAMILY PHOTOS: William and Kate through the years

Baby Jack was born with half a heart and The Duchess finds out more about how he defied all the odds and survived several operations. pic.twitter.com/TNaL7O6bVK— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) February 28, 2017
The Duchess was there to celebrate the opening of Evelina London House, run by Ronald McDonald House Charities, according to ABC News. The facility provides free housing for families who have loved ones in the Evelina London Children's Hospital.
Kate heard the story of resilient Baby Jack, who was born with half a heart and has survived multiple operations. She also met with baby Mia, who has been in the hospital for most of her life.
HRH meets Dion and Danielle, residents @RMHCUK - Their 8-month old baby Mia has been at the children's hospital for over 7 months. pic.twitter.com/iLGKgIminW— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) February 28, 2017
The visit was part of Princes Kate's growing charity work.
