Sacred Heart giving toys to more than 6,000 South Bay kids
Starting Thursday morning, parents will be gathering at Sacred Heart in San Jose to choose gifts for their children. (KGO-TV)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
Starting Thursday morning, parents will be gathering at Sacred Heart in San Jose to choose gifts for their children. More than 6,000 kids will be getting toys for the holidays.

Parents will get to pick out two toys and one book. There are 6,200 kids signed up this year and it's not just for the little ones. There are toys for babies all the way up to age 18.

Rents are so high in Silicon Valley - as much as 75 percent of a family's income can go to housing - so Sacred Heart Community Service wants to relieve at least one stress and allow people the chance to get toys for their kids without dipping into their own bank accounts.

Sacred Heart says they're still about 2,200 toys short. Click here to donate.
