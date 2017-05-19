San Francisco teen program wins $20K grant from Disney-ABC

A local teen program with the San Francisco Recreation and Park Department is the winner of a $20,000 grant from Disney-ABC.The Greenagers program helps ninth and tenth-graders in the southeastern part of San Francisco connect with wildlife and nature. It was one of three local parks up for a public votes during our Earth Month "Meet Me at the Park" campaign with the National Recreation and Park Association.Disney is the parent company of ABC7 and awarded similar $20,000 grants to 16 other cities across the country.