SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --A celebration of the life of the late artist and gay pride activist Gilbert Baker will be held in the Castro neighborhood. Baker died last month at the age of 65.
Baker designed the iconic rainbow flag in 1978, which has now become the international symbol of gay pride.
RELATED: Creator of gay flag shares story of strength, pride
The event will take place at the Castro Theatre on Thursday, June 8, 2017, from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
Admission is free, but organizers are asking that all guest register for tickets through their Eventbrite.
The event is open to people of all ages. Click here to make a donation to Diversity San Francisco.
My dearest friend in the world is gone. Gilbert Baker gave the world the Rainbow Flag; he gave me forty years of love and friendship. pic.twitter.com/titd3XZ0zD— Cleve Jones (@CleveJones1) March 31, 2017