GAY RIGHTS

San Francisco's LGBT community celebrates Gilbert Baker, who created the rainbow flag

ABC7 News Reporter shared this image of Gilbert Baker, who designed the iconic rainbow flag. (KGO-TV/Lyanne Melendez)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
A celebration of the life of the late artist and gay pride activist Gilbert Baker will be held in the Castro neighborhood. Baker died last month at the age of 65.

Baker designed the iconic rainbow flag in 1978, which has now become the international symbol of gay pride.

RELATED: Creator of gay flag shares story of strength, pride

The event will take place at the Castro Theatre on Thursday, June 8, 2017, from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Admission is free, but organizers are asking that all guest register for tickets through their Eventbrite.

The event is open to people of all ages. Click here to make a donation to Diversity San Francisco.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societygay rightslgbtgayhistoryflagsSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
San Francisco's LGBT community remembers Gilbert Baker
Man who created rainbow flag for gay rights has died
San Francisco creator of gay flag shares story of strength, pride
Cleve Jones reflects on moving life events depicted in 'When We Rise'
GAY RIGHTS
Google Doodle honors SF's Gilbert Baker, creator of Rainbow Flag
Bay Area remembers the revolutionary Harvey Milk
What is the Day of Silence?
SFO terminal may be named after Harvey Milk
More gay rights
SOCIETY
Couple searching for owners of lost wedding album
Adorable dog snuggles up with baby
Philadelphia Zoo welcomes baby gorilla after emergency delivery
98-year-old veteran donates $2 million to wildlife refuge
More Society
Top Stories
FULL TEXT: Former FBI Director Comey's prepared testimony released
White House looks for ways to undermine Comey's credibility
Warriors look to take 3-0 lead in NBA Finals tonight
1 killed in accident on northbound I-680 in Fremont
Horses safe after escaping corral in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park
Woman accused of giving toddler meth in Berkeley to appear in court
President Trump to nominate Christopher Wray for FBI director
Show More
Missing Santa Rosa teen found safe
SFPD investigating alleged hammer attack at Travelodge
PHOTOS: Celebrities at the 2017 NBA Finals
3rd French victim of London Bridge attacks confirmed
Peacock goes on bender inside liquor store
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Celebrities at the 2017 NBA Finals
PHOTOS: Reporter David Louie celebrates 45 years at ABC7
NBA Finals 2017: Photos from Warriors vs. Cavs Game 2
68 dogs rescued from "filthy" puppy mill
More Photos