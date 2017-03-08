San Jose demonstrators support small bakery on International Women's Day

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --In San Jose, International Women's Day demonstrators stopped by a bakery and paused their protest to support one woman's small business.
When you own a small bakery in its first year of business, closing shop for a day isn't a good idea. "It's a struggle for sure," 2nd story Bakeshop owner Christy Ikezi said.
So on International Women's Day, 2nd story Bakeshop stayed open.
Its location is just across the street from city hall, so it gave demonstrators a chance to support Ikezi's local business. "I knew that was a place that if we were going to shop anywhere today, that a place like this would be perfect," demonstrator Ashley Shannon said.
"I love to see that kind of activism in the neighborhood, being this close to city hall, it really elevates everybody," Ikezi said.
Ikezi can relate to the message of empowerment. After working in marketing for 13 years, she decided to pursue a career in the bakery business. "I think it's important for all of us to feel we can make a change," she said.
You'll find an assortment of stuff to satisfy your sweet tooth, but Ikezi says sometimes there's nothing sweet about running a small business. "I have a daughter, so I want to see the world be a better place for her as she comes of age," she said.
She's writing a new story in hopes to inspire all women to pursue their passion no matter what.
