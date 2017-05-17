A special event was held in downtown San Francisco Wednesday to celebrate National Salvation Army week.Members of The Salvation Army Band performed on the corner of Davis and Pine Streets Wednesday, while volunteers passed along information, as well as some food to the homeless."Specifically today we're talking about our services to the homeless, where they Salvation army sleeps over 500 people just in the city of san Francisco and provides meals to over 24,000 people who liv eon the streets," said Lieutenant Cindy Foley.Lieutenant Colonel Foley says The Salvation Army helps more than 56,000,000 people nationwide and some 500,000 in the Bay Area.