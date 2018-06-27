If your daughter or granddaughter is nearby, come meet two amazing role models -- modern-day Amelia Earharts or Sally Rides, female pioneers seeking adventure and pushing the boundary of what's possible.Hilaree Nelson and Emily Harrington will be in San Francisco Wednesday night as part of a speaker series by North Face, an outdoor apparel company.They're touring the country, sharing their stories as professional athletes and adventurers.They spoke to ABC7 News on Wednesday about their journey and the main message they want to convey.