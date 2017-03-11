ST. PATRICK'S DAY

San Francisco's United Irish Community Center home to traditional food, music

The St. Patrick's Day Parade is always a fun way to celebrate Irish culture but there is a place in San Francisco you can visit year round that will make you feel close to Ireland with everything from traditional food, music and dance. (KGO)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The St. Patrick's Day Parade is always a fun way to celebrate Irish culture but there is a place in San Francisco you can visit year round that will make you feel close to Ireland with everything from traditional food, music and dance.

In the early 1970's the San Francisco Bay Area Irish community started working on a dream to build a facility where they could hold functions and celebrate and preserve Irish culture.

The community came together and volunteers built the United Irish Cultural Center, which officially opened in 1975.
