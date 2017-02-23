SOCIETY

Siberian tigers take down drone flying over enclosure

More News Videos

A group of Siberian tigers in China proved intruders aren't welcome in their enclosure, especially drones. (KGO)

A group of Siberian tigers in China proved intruders aren't welcome in their enclosure, especially drones.

Video footage from a habitat for the rare big cats caught them chasing and taking down a drone that flew too close to the ground.

One of the tigers secured the craft in its big paws while its buddies took turns clawing and biting the strange object.

Before too long, the drone started to give off smoke, scaring the tigers away.

Fortunately their curiosity didn't get the best of the cats and none were hurt.
