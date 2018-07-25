Six 'lucky' stores in Bay Area busy with Mega Millions fever

You can add one more to the Bay Area's list of Lucky stores for 2018.Ernie's Liquor on South White Road in San Jose sold the winning Mega Millions ticket worth $522 million.Many are hoping to increase their chances by getting their tickets at the luckiest stores in the Bay Area -- stores that have had big wins before.So is there one where you live?This year alone, we've seen some big winners in the Bay Area. According to lottery officials these six lucky stores recently sold tickets that raked in big prizes:: Ernie's Liquors (2808 S. White Rd., San Jose). Winner: July 2018: CVS (2151 Meeker Ave., Richmond). Winner: March 2018: 7-Eleven (2222 Taraval St., San Francisco). Winner: January 2018: 7-Eleven (411 Gellert Boulevard, Daly City). Winner: January 2018: ARCO (43500 Grimmer Blvd., Fremont). Winner: April 2018: Albany Hill Mini Mart (800 San Pablo Ave., Albany). Winner: February 2018