SoCal mother receives life-saving kidney donation from stranger

Nathalie De was in desperate need of a kidney transplant and in declining health. That's when a stranger, Terri Miller, answered the call. (KABC)

By
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. --
Forty-seven-year-old Nathalie De was dying -- until she met Terri Miller.

De's health had been declining due to the same kidney disease that led to her father's death several years ago. She was in desperate need of a transplant.

Her search for a donor was posted on a local radio station's social media page in the Santa Clarita Valley.

Terri, a pathology assistant at Henry Mayo Hospital in Valencia, answered the call wanting to help.

"What Terri is doing for me is beyond what someone will say they can do, but she's just giving me life," De said.

"I just felt like she really needed someone to step up and help her, and we were a match," Miller said.

The transplant is set for next month.

Nathalie, a single mother of four boys is humbled by Miller's overwhelming charity, giving her renewed hope for life after several years of dialysis and the grim prospects of possible death.

They want you to know that hearts and humanity are bigger than anything, and there is hope.

"It was so beautiful, and it just shows the world that at the end of the day we are all human and it's the humanity that we have that counts," De said.

"I think if we have the opportunity to help another person then we should do it," Miller said. "And we are both women of faith and we believe in God and God put it on my heart to do this, and it's just the right thing do."
