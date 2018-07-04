SOCIETY

South Bay fireworks show not impacted by Mineta San Jose Airport flights

EMBED </>More Videos

Wednesday night flights out of Mineta San Jose Airport didn't get in the way of the nearly-annual fireworks show at Downtown San Jose's Discovery Meadow. (KGO-TV)

by Amanda del Castillo
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
Wednesday night flights out of Mineta San Jose Airport didn't get in the way of the nearly-annual fireworks show at Downtown San Jose's Discovery Meadow.

Airport officials took a different approach this July 4th, deciding to briefly shut down its runways to keep the night sky clear.

Sparks from the Rotary Club of San Jose's fireworks event are usually sent directly under the flight path of Mineta San Jose Airport. Because of this, the Federal Aviation Administration recently raised safety concerns.

VIDEO: Fireworks fight through fog for fabulous 4th of July in Bay Area
EMBED More News Videos

Did you miss the 4th of July festivities in San Francisco? You can watch the full fireworks show here.



Airport spokeswoman, Rosemary Barnes, said the move was the right course of action.

"It's a minimal impact," Barnes said. "It's important to us to be able to offer this to our community."

She said at least three commercial flights would be impacted by this change.

Away from the airport, thousands spent nearly 30-minutes viewing the non-stop pyrotechnics.

"It's going to be like the United States of America," one spectator told ABC7 News.

RELATED: 10,000 fireworks explode over San Francisco for July 4th

"That was one of the things we wanted to make sure that wasn't going to interfere with the show," first time spectator, Scott Williams said.

Rene Briceno, on the other hand, told ABC7 he's turned the show into a family tradition.

He said planes were never a problem in his eyes. Instead, he said maneuvering through road closures and crowds require a good amount of planning.

"We've been here at least eight times since the boys were two or three," he explained. "So, we knew we needed to prepare early."

Briceno explained the atmosphere, "It just becomes magical. We don't realize just the power of what they put together, the amount of time, resources, material to put that together to create such a show."

Wednesday night's spectacle included thirty-minutes of perpetual pyrotechnics, thousands of people, and no plane in sight.

For more on the 4th of July in the Bay Area and around the country, visit this page.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyholiday4th of july4th of july eventjuly 4thairlineairplanefireworksairport newsMineta San Jose International AirportSan Jose
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Contra Costa County deals with danger of illegal fireworks on July 4th
10,000 fireworks explode over San Francisco for July 4th
Thousands head to Santa Cruz to celebrate America beachside
San Jose's Rose, White and Blue Parade kicks off July 4th festivities
More Society
Top Stories
10,000 fireworks explode over San Francisco for July 4th
VIDEO: Fireworks fight through fog for fabulous 4th of July in Bay Area
Asiana Flight 214: New questions about first response at SFO
Contra Costa County deals with danger of illegal fireworks on July 4th
Meet 7 On Your Side's Michael Finney at Alameda County Fair
Warriors' Steph Curry, wife Ayesha welcome baby to the world
San Jose's Rose, White and Blue Parade kicks off July 4th festivities
People turning to vet to drug pets for holiday fireworks
Show More
Church puts Baby Jesus in cage as immigration protest
Air quality concerns linger as wildfires rage
Moraga hosts special filmmaking camp for extraordinary minds
Man robs Fresno mini mart with plastic bag
East Bay family says beloved pet was killed by trainer's dog
More News