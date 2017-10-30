  • FULL COVERAGE: All the latest North Bay wildfire stories and videos
HALLOWEEN

Ohio college student gets creative after learning about school's jack-o-lantern ban

After learning that his school didn't allow pumpkins in student's dorm rooms, Alex Schwarz decided to take matters into his own hands (Credit: Alex Schwarz/Twitter via Storyful)

Kaylee Merchak
ARKON, OHIO --
A student at the University of Akron (UA) was displeased when he learned that there was a ban on "Halloween pumpkins" in his dorm; however, that didn't stop him from celebrating in a creative way - by carving a pineapple instead.

HALLOWEEN FUN: Top 10 mind-bending facts about the Winchester Mystery House

On Friday, freshman Alex Schwarz tweeted about is creative loophole saying, "So there's a rule against pumpkins in my dorm but it doesn't say anything about pineapples."



Why a pineapple? Well, the food and environmental nutrition major told ABC11, "It just felt right honestly, and it was definitely was the funniest option."

But joy from the pineapple was short lived because Schwarz said his RA found the makeshift jack-o-lantern and threw it away, leaving a note that read, "Gone."

In retaliation, the student carved an army of miniature apple jack-o-lanterns and lined them up in the hall, announcing that he was ready for "war."


But UA said it doesn't hate pumpkins, in fact, its Culinary Artist's Club held a pumpkin carving contest days before Schwarz's creation was removed from his dorm.



University officials said they do not allow Halloween-inspired carved fruit - of any kind - because they can rot and attract bugs or rodents.
While Twitter users are waiting for the RA's next move, many said they've been inspired by Schwarz's story and have started carving all kinds of fruit.


Schwarz said if his army of apples goes missing too, his next course of action will be to use a cantaloupe, bell pepper, or a head of lettuce.

Storyful contributed to this post.

Click here for more stories, photos, and fun stuff for Halloween.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societyhalloweenpumpkincollegeFunny photosbuzzworthyu.s. & worldOhio
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HALLOWEEN
TRICK OR TREAT? These may be the spookiest ice cream flavors ever
Most searched Halloween costumes of 2017
Celebs dress up as monsters, other celebs for Halloween
San Francisco Bay Area Halloween events 2017
More halloween
SOCIETY
VIDEO: Woman confronts worker wearing blackface
Worker wears black face 'costume' at East Bay store
ABC7 Stars: Nonprofit founder works to inspire Bay Area youth
Alameda house sports political Halloween decorations
More Society
Top Stories
VIDEO: Woman confronts worker wearing blackface
Dad: Ind. boy with autism arrested for fighting school bullies
SJ police officer injured in sideshow, operation targeting racers intensifies
Leukemia survivor's dream to deliver vaccines comes true
US court bars Trump from changing transgender military policy
San Francisco Bay Area Halloween events 2017
Paul Manafort and associate plead not guilty to all charges in Russia probe
SJ operation targeted sideshow that drew hundreds
Show More
Report: 2016 campaign rhetoric increased bullying of Muslims
Worker wears black face 'costume' at East Bay store
Former Trump aide pleads guilty in Russia probe
California couple who survived Las Vegas shooting die in crash
Celebs dress up as monsters, other celebs for Halloween
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Babies dress up for NICU Halloween costume contest
PHOTOS: John F. Kennedy through the years
PHOTOS: Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy visits ABC7
PHOTOS: 7 On Your Side helps North Bay fire victims
More Photos