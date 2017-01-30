SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Rather than bringing us together, social media could actually be driving us apart, according to a new study.
Researchers in Italy mapped the spread of conspiracy theories and scientific information on social media.
They say instead of sharing content that challenges their views, users tend to post links that confirm their pre-existing beliefs, even if the information isn't true.
Researchers say to avoid sharing misinformation, do your own fact-checking before posting the link.