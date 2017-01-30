SOCIAL MEDIA

Study shows social media usage driving humanity apart

A person is seen using an iPad in this undated image. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Rather than bringing us together, social media could actually be driving us apart, according to a new study.

Researchers in Italy mapped the spread of conspiracy theories and scientific information on social media.

They say instead of sharing content that challenges their views, users tend to post links that confirm their pre-existing beliefs, even if the information isn't true.

Researchers say to avoid sharing misinformation, do your own fact-checking before posting the link.
Related Topics:
societysocial mediatwitterfacebookstudy
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIAL MEDIA
Friendship forms when ailing 89-year-old moves in with neighbor
5 East Bay schools want to secede from Mt. Diablo school district
Celebrities react to death of Mary Tyler Moore
National Park climate change tweets spark controversy
More social media
SOCIETY
Google celebrates Fred Korematsu with Google Doodle
Google celebrates Fred Korematsu with Google Doodle
Cincinnati Zoo says premature hippo begins to support weight
Enter to win 2 tickets -- See ABC's Bob Woodruff receive John Steinbeck Award
More Society
Top Stories
President Donald Trump names Dana Boente as acting Attorney General
Adelson pulls $650 million investment from Raiders Vegas stadium deal
Berkeley's refugee community reacts to Trump's executive order
Atlanta Falcons arrive in Houston for Super Bowl
Bay Area doctor helps pregnant detainee after travel ban
Scotts Valley Bank robbery suspect identified
Trump Replaces Heads of Department of Justice and Customs Enforcement
Show More
Bay Area Trump supporters say ban fulfills campaign promise
Boy Scouts will allow transgender children into programs
Crews demolish condemned Pacifica apartment complex
Former Pres. Obama releases statement on recent protests
Google employees protest Trump's immigration travel ban
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Hundreds protest at SFO over Trump's Muslim travel ban
PHOTOS: March for Life
ABC7 Star: Dreamcatcher Youth Center helps exploited, abused youth
Mary Tyler Moore through the years
More Photos