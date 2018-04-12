HOLOCAUST

On this somber day dedicated to remembering the Holocaust, a new survey finds more people are forgetting the horror of Nazi death camps during World War II.

The survey shows a generational difference in knowledge of the Holocaust. It says 41 percent of Americans do not know what Auschwitz was, that figure is even higher among Millennials. The report revealed 66 percent of young people surveyed did not know Auschwitz was a concentration camp.

There are encouraging notes in the survey. 93 percent believe all students should learn about the Holocaust in school. In addition, a significant majority of American adults believe that fewer people care about the Holocaust today than they used to, and more than half of Americans believe that the Holocaust could happen again.

The study was commissioned by the Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany (Claims Conference). Claims Conference President Julius Berman noted, "On the occasion of Yom HaShoah, it is vital to open a dialogue on the state of Holocaust awareness so that the lessons learned inform the next generation. We are alarmed that today's generation lacks some of the basic knowledge about these atrocities."

