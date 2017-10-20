Teen Mental Health: The Trevor Project's Crisis Counseling

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=2553947" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

The Trevor Project is the county's leading crisis connection for LGBTQ youth. They help young people who are feeling suicidal or in need of a judgment-free place to talk. Gina Rosales is one of their caring crisis counselors. Gina shares how she and the Trevor Project team handle those sometimes difficult conversations. Empathy is key. (KGO)