Teen Mental Health: The Trevor Project's Crisis Counseling

The Trevor Project is the county's leading crisis connection for LGBTQ youth. They help young people who are feeling suicidal or in need of a judgment-free place to talk. Gina Rosales is one of their caring crisis counselors. Gina shares how she and the Trevor Project team handle those sometimes difficult conversations. Empathy is key. (KGO)

Need help? There are many ways to connect with The Trevor Project. Call TrevorLifeline 24/7 at 866-488-7386 or go to TheTrevorProject.org to find out more about TrevorChat and TrevorText crisis support.

