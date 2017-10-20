Teen Mental Health: Thoughts From a School Social Worker

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=2553952" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

School counselors are an important voice when it comes to teen mental health. They work closely with our kids and are often the first line of defense if an issue comes up. School Social Worker, Amanda Caparas, shares some insight on her conversations with students and even has some advice for parents. (KGO)