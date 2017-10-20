CHOOSE KINDNESS

Teen Mental Health: Thoughts From a School Social Worker

EMBED </>More Videos

School counselors are an important voice when it comes to teen mental health. They work closely with our kids and are often the first line of defense if an issue comes up. School Social Worker, Amanda Caparas, shares some insight on her conversations with students and even has some advice for parents. (KGO)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
School counselors are an important voice when it comes to teen mental health. They work closely with our kids and are often the first line of defense if an issue comes up. School Social Worker, Amanda Caparas, shares some insight on her conversations with students and even has some advice for parents.

Amanda handles issues dealing with Bullying Prevention and teen mental health for Franklin-McKinley School District. Chances are your school district has resources too. Get in touch with them to learn what's available to your kids.

Click here for tips on how to "Choose Kindness" where you live.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societychoose kindnessanti-bullyingbullyingcyberbullyingSan Jose
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Choose Kindness: The Bay Area is no place for bullies
CHOOSE KINDNESS
Choose Kindness: The Bay Area is no place for bullies
Teen Mental Health: The Trevor Project's Crisis Counseling
ABC7's Beyond the Headlines: Teen mental health
ABC7: Teen Mental Health Roundtable
More choose kindness
SOCIETY
Choose Kindness: The Bay Area is no place for bullies
What A Year (So Far) for the 129th Rescue Wing
Teen Mental Health: The Trevor Project's Crisis Counseling
Toddler steals show during high school performance
More Society
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE: Sulphur Fire victims tell harrowing tale of driving through flames
What A Year (So Far) for the 129th Rescue Wing
Suspect in hit-and-run that injured SF cop pleads not guilty
Oakland A's, MLB teams hit it out of the park for North Bay fire survivor
Child hurt in hit-and-run near Oakland's Lake Merritt
Santa Rosa residents search for memories in rubble of North Bay fires
7 On Your Side helps North Bay fire victims in Clearlake
Chariot commuter service suspended in San Francisco
Show More
Officials investigate plane crash at San Carlos Airport
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Pleasanton Harvest Festival
How to watch the Orionid meteor shower
North Bay Wildfires Day 12: Some fire evacuees allowed to return home
Arraignment held for man accused of hitting SFPD officer with car
More News
Top Video
Santa Rosa residents search for memories in rubble of North Bay fires
Chariot commuter service suspended in San Francisco
Officials investigate plane crash at San Carlos Airport
7 On Your Side helps North Bay fire victims in Clearlake
More Video