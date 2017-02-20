U.S. & WORLD

Low teen suicide rates in states with legal same-sex marriages

Researchers at Johns Hopkins University say fewer teenagers die by suicide in states where same-sex marriage is legal. (KGO-TV )

Researchers at Johns Hopkins University say fewer teenagers die by suicide in states where same-sex marriage is legal.

The biggest impact was on gay and bisexual teens, with the overall rate of suicide attempts dropping 4 percent.

The statistics found a small decrease in teens overall.

Researchers say the marriage measures may create more tolerance and less bullying.

The findings don't prove there's a connection between the laws and suicide attempts, but researchers say policymakers should be aware of the measures potential mental health benefits.
