Researchers at Johns Hopkins University say fewer teenagers die by suicide in states where same-sex marriage is legal.The biggest impact was on gay and bisexual teens, with the overall rate of suicide attempts dropping 4 percent.The statistics found a small decrease in teens overall.Researchers say the marriage measures may create more tolerance and less bullying.The findings don't prove there's a connection between the laws and suicide attempts, but researchers say policymakers should be aware of the measures potential mental health benefits.