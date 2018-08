The 5 best films screening around San Francisco this week

The Judge

If you're looking to forgo the latest franchise mega-blockbuster in favor of the best-reviewed movies in theaters, this week presents a handful of top options around San Francisco.From a pair of bighearted documentaries to an indie mind-bender, here are the movies to see in and around the city this week, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes With a 100 percent approval score on Rotten Tomatoes, "The Judge" is a must-see. It's playing at the Roxie (3117 16th St.) through May 3.Another 100 percent positive score puts "Summer in the Forest" at the top of this week's theatrical offerings. You can catch it at Opera Plaza (601 Van Ness Ave.) through May 3.With a 97 percent critical score, this indie flick has garnered plenty of positive attention. It's playing at Alamo Drafthouse (2550 Mission St.) through May 3."The Rider" has a 96 percent critical score; it's showing at Embarcadero Center (1 Embarcadero Center Promenade Level) through May 10."The Death of Stalin" enjoys a 96 percent critical score on Rotten Tomatoes; it's playing at UA Stonestown Twin (501 Buckingham Way), Embarcadero Center (1 Embarcadero Center Promenade Level) and the 4 Star (2200 Clement St.).