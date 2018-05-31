SOCIETY

Three foreign films screening in SF this weekend

Photo: Veere di Wedding/Rotten Tomatoes

By Hoodline
If you need a break from the mega-blockbuster films hogging the big screens, you're in luck; a trio of foreign-language movies a showing in theaters around the city this weekend.

From a Hindi comedy to a French romance, here are some notable foreign films to catch in San Francisco.
Veere Di Wedding


Hindi



Veere Di Wedding is a high spirited and upbeat coming of age story revolving around the lives of four childhood friends Kalindi (Kareena Kapoor), Avni (Sonam kapoor), Meera (ShikhaTalsania) & Sakshi (Swara Bhaskar). Ten years later when these four best friends reunite, they don't realize how much life has changed from what they expected. The film is set against the backdrop of Delhi, where the girls are born and brought up, their trials and tribulations in modern day world, regarding family acceptance, marriage & societal perceptions.

Veere Di Wedding is playing at the AMC Van Ness Ave. (1000 Van Ness Ave.). Opening night is Friday, June 1 (701 Mission St.), and there are four showtimes beginning between 1:10 p.m. and 10:10 p.m. Get tickets here.

How Long Will I Love U


Mandarin



In this rollicking romantic comedy, a man and a woman living in the same apartment nearly twenty years apart wake one day to find their timelines have merged. Now they're stuck with one another, unless they can work together long enough to find a way back to their normal lives... if destiny will allow it.

With multiple showtimes over the course of the weekend, How Long Will I Love U is playing at the AMC Metreon 16 (135 4th St., Ste. 3000). Get tickets here.

Let the Sunshine In


French



Juliette Binoche delivers a luminous performance in the deliciously witty, sensuously romantic new film from acclaimed director Claire Denis (White Material). Isabelle (Binoche) is a divorced Parisian painter searching for another shot at love, but refusing to settle for the parade of all-too-flawed men who drift in and out of her life. There's a caddish banker (Xavier Beauvois) who, like many of her lovers, happens to be married; a handsome actor (Nicolas Duvauchelle) who's working through his own hang-ups; and a sensitive fellow artist (Alex Descas) who's skittish about commitment. What reads like a standard romantic comedy premise is transformed, in the hands of master filmmaker Denis, into something altogether deeper, more poignant, and perceptive about the profound mysteries of love.

Let the Sunshine In is playing at the Opera Plaza Cinema (601 Van Ness Ave.) through the weekend and into next week. Get tickets here.
