Three foreign films screening in SF this weekend

If you need a break from the mega-blockbuster films hogging the big screens, you're in luck; a trio of foreign-language movies a showing in theaters around the city this weekend.From a Hindi comedy to a French romance, here are some notable foreign films to catch in San Francisco.Veere Di Wedding is playing at the AMC Van Ness Ave. (1000 Van Ness Ave.). Opening night is Friday, June 1 (701 Mission St.), and there are four showtimes beginning between 1:10 p.m. and 10:10 p.m.With multiple showtimes over the course of the weekend, How Long Will I Love U is playing at the AMC Metreon 16 (135 4th St., Ste. 3000).Let the Sunshine In is playing at the Opera Plaza Cinema (601 Van Ness Ave.) through the weekend and into next week.