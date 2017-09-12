SOCIETY

Tiny egg-shaped museum comes to LACMA

The world's smallest contemporary art museum arrived at LACMA Monday. (KABC)

LOS ANGELES --
The world's smallest contemporary art museum arrived at LACMA Monday.

The space, measuring six feet across, also happens to be egg-shaped.

The Nuevo Museo de Arte Contemporáneo or "NUMU," came all the way from Guatemala.

LACMA funded the museum's journey through a Kickstarter campaign that described NUMU as a nomadic "gathering place and creative incubator."

The tiny museum will be part of a new exhibit at LACMA featuring works from Latin-American artists.

