SOCIETY

Simple composting tips for the everyday gardener

EMBED </>More Videos

Irene Pena demonstrates how to build an aerobic compost. (CCG)

Ever have the urge to compost those food scraps after a meal but believe it isn't practical in a studio apartment?

Irene Pena, a master gardener at Proyecto Jardin in Los Angeles, Calif. is here to tell you that it is quite simple to compost in the tiniest of home settings. All you need is a plastic bin, a few everyday items such as newspaper clippings and your food scraps to start aerobic composting.

Aerobic composting is decomposition of organic matter using microorganisms that require oxygen. For more information you can visit Proyecto Jardin's website.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societycompostenvironmentrecycling
Load Comments
SOCIETY
British mail company launches David Bowie stamps into space
GoFundMe campaign gives kids a new bike
Woman captures snake with pillowcase
These images of little Wonder Women define girl power
More Society
Top Stories
Comey says he was fired because of Russia investigation
PHOTOS: Comey testifies at U.S. Senate as nation watches
LIVE BLOG: Former FBI chief James Comey testifies
Warriors on brink of making NBA Finals history after thrilling Game 3 win
Texting woman seriously hurt in fall through sidewalk access door
Celebrities react to Comey's testimony
Arraignment postponed for Ghost Ship warehouse founder
Show More
1 fatally shot, 1 critically injured outside Sunnyvale strip mall
SF lawmakers discusses closing parts of the Great Highway
Frank Lloyd Wright's most iconic buildings
Phil Collins hospitalized after gashing head in hotel room fall
Medical marijuana dispensary selling pot pizza
More News
Top Video
Big screens at Bay Area bars turn on Comey hearing
1 fatally shot, 1 critically injured outside Sunnyvale strip mall
Warriors on brink of making NBA Finals history after thrilling Game 3 win
'Little pooch' scares away would-be burglar
More Video