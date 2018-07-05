TRAVEL

Aloha! Today is National Hawaii Day

Aloha! Today marks National Hawaii Day and many are celebrating by exploring the sites, sounds, flavors and beauty of Hawaii.

Aloha! Today marks National Hawaii Day. Hawaii was the 50th state to receive statehood, becoming part of the American family on August 21, 1959.

Many are observing the day by exploring the sites, sounds, flavors and beauty of Hawaii and by using #NationalHawaiiDay to share their experience on social media.

Here are some fun facts about the aloha state. It's made up of eight main islands. In addition to its breathtaking natural beauty, Hawaii has an important strategic significance.

Hawaii has been critical to United States naval operations for decades. That significance was underscored by the surprise Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941, an event that drew the U.S. into World War II.
