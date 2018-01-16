Tom Hardy In Town To Shoot 'Venom' On Location

Film SF has alerted residents in several neighborhoods that L.O.Z. Productions is shooting a feature film called Antidote on location over the next two weeks.
The announcement is a bit of misdirection, however; production crews and actor Tom Hardy are in town to shoot scenes for Venom, a Sony Pictures Entertainment film about a Spider-Man villain who has roots in San Francisco.
Filming is scheduled for North Beach this week, with street closures planned for tomorrow on Kearny between Vallejo and Broadway from 4:00pm-2:00am, and on Columbus between Pacific and Vallejo from 2:00am-5:30am.
L.O.Z. and Film SF posted notices in buildings near the filming locations. | Photo: Carrie Sisto/Hoodline
On the night of Thursday, January 18th, Taylor Street between Greenwich and Broadway and Filbert between Jones and Mason will be the backdrop for a precision driver on a motorcycle who'll head down Taylor before turning right on Filbert.
If shooting is delayed due to weather, FilmSF will let residents know when the production company reschedules.
Police will be on scene from 3:00pm-5:00am to provide traffic control and residents will not be restricted from accessing their homes, according to Film SF.
The following week, filming moves to the Tenderloin, with two night shoots scheduled until midnight on January 23rd and until 2:00am on January 24th.
Taylor and Filbert streets. | Photo: Google
Shoots on Tuesday, January 23rd will occur on Geary between Leavenworth and Jones streets, and the Wednesday, January 24th work will take place on O'Farrell between the same cross streets.
According to SF Weekly, crews may also film in and around Edinburgh Castle at 950 Geary St. (near Larkin), as well as Chinatown, the Embarcadero, and the Financial District.
The Venom character is inspired by a comic series in which Brock becomes the host of an alien that was previously attached to Spider-Man. The journalist and the alien symbiote return to San Francisco after he and Spider-Man agree to leave each other alone.
On January 24th, crews will film scenes on O'Farrell between Leavenworth and Jones. | Photo: Carrie Sisto/Hoodline
Spider-Man himself is isn't expected to appear in the Venom off-shoot films, but Hardy's co-stars Michelle Williams, playing Anne Weying and She-Venom, and Riz Ahmed as Dr. Carlton Drake, may be in some scenes taped in the city.
Many of the actors have just wrapped up filming in Atlanta, according to casting agency postings.
The movie is scheduled to be released in October; devoted fans have already uploaded a teaser trailer to YouTube.
