SOCIETY

Florida woman claims she was evicted for her large toy collection

EMBED </>More Videos

A Jacksonville woman says she was evicted due to a large collection of toys that fill up multiple rooms in her house.

JACKSONVILLE, Florida --
A Florida woman claims she was evicted from her apartment because of her large toy collection.

Nancy Duchovnay, 73, has thousands of toys that fill her home from the bedroom to the kitchen and even the bathroom. She has everything from muppets to dinosaurs.

"Because I'm the Toy Lady of Jacksonville," Duchovnay told News4Jax.

She said the toys are not only for her. She collects them for gift boxes that she sends to charities across the globe.

"Considering what's going on in the world today, I would rather have these funny characters smiling at me. I just think they're funny. They're cute. They smile," Duchovnay said.

Last week, Duchovnay said she had a surprise inspection and was given an eviction notice by the landlord. She said the landlord told her it was a fire hazard to have that many stuffed in her apartment.

"I'm devastated, as far as I'm concerned. And no I don't want to leave, I love this. I don't bother anybody. I don't smoke. I don't cook, and I don't have an animal that can knock over a lamp," Duchovnay said.

Duchovnay has been living in the apartments for 12 years, and she thinks they just want her out and that the toys are just an excuse. Now, she only has a few days to find a new place and doesn't understand why all of a sudden her hobby has become an issue.

"Wherever I'm moving to, they're coming with me," Duchovnay said.
Related Topics:
societyevictiontoysapartmentu.s. & worldrental propertyFlorida
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
ABC7 celebrates Asian-Pacific American Heritage Month 2017
Man accidentally buys girlfriend bouquet of purple kale instead of flowers
Zookeeper killed in incident involving tiger in England
Memorial Day by the numbers
More Society
Top Stories
Anti-Trump float amuses, angers some in Mill Valley
Hundreds gather in Milpitas for Memorial Day
2 killed, 6 hurt in Alameda rollover crash
Jupiter police say Tiger Woods arrested in Florida for DUI
VIDEO: Thieves strike Rancho Cucamonga Apple store in broad daylight
Deadline nears to vote on names for 2 osprey chicks born in Richmond
Elderly couple fends off intruder during attack in San Jose
Show More
Inspectors at Dublin water park after boy flew off slide
Valor Games Far West in Alameda needs volunteers
FULL LIST: Memorial Day events in Bay Area
President Trump speaks at Arlington National Cemetery
Memorial Day by the numbers
More News
Top Video
Hundreds gather in Milpitas for Memorial Day
VIDEO: Thieves strike Rancho Cucamonga Apple store in broad daylight
Inspectors at Dublin water park after boy flew off slide
Jupiter police say Tiger Woods arrested in Florida for DUI
More Video