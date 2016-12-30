Top photo galleries of 2016

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --From heartwarming to heartbreaking 2016 provided us all with an incredible amount of news this year. Let's take a look back at some of the most stunning images from 2016. Here are the top photo galleries on ABC7News.com:
1. A look inside the Oakland Ghost Ship Collective warehouse
2. In Memoriam: Celebrities and notable figures that have recently passed away
3. San Jose operation Gang of Thrones nets cops, drugs, alligator
4. Some victims of Oakland warehouse fire identified
5. Hope she was worth it spray painted on Range Rover by apparent scorned lover
6. Remembering Sandy Hook shooting victims
7. Faces of stunned Clinton supporters after Trump win
8. Officers step in to escort slain colleague's daughter to prom
9. Some victims of Oakland warehouse fire identified
10. 2 police officers shot in West Philadelphia, suspect dead